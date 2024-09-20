Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on September 20 held a meeting with PowerTel and officials of the state's IT department to assess the progress of the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

He informed that optical fibre cables have been laid in 10 locations while work for 8 locations will commence soon.

During the meeting, the chief minister along with the officials discussed the Last Mile Connectivity Project, emphasising the establishment of an optical fibre network to bolster communication and government services down to the block level.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma stated that the meeting targeted the setting of optical fibre network.

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that as of now, optical fibre cables have been laid in 10 locations while work for 8 locations will commence soon.

"The project will pave the way for significant improvements in education, healthcare and tele-medicine, e-commerce, and digital governance in our state," he added.

Earlier, CM Sangma attended a media meeting on the theme 'Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age’ with the press fraternity of the state. He informed that the media meet "creates a platform for government-press synergy to work together for positive change."

The chief minister also felicitated eight senior journalists at the 1st Meghalaya Media Meet in Shillong and awarded Rs 1 lakh to each of them through the CM’s Special Grant.