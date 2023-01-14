After 50 years of attaining statehood, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma inaugurated the state's first State University, the Captain Williamson Sangma University at Balalgre on January 14.

Notably, till now colleges in Meghalaya have been affiliated with NEHU, however, with the introduction of the state university now colleges can now be affiliated with the State’s own University.

Speaking on the occasion Meghalaya CM said. "The inclusion of other courses & humanities in the then Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University will create more options for our students to pursue their education."

Earlier the state cabinet decided that Capt Williamson Sangma Technical University will be Meghalaya’s first state university, which will enable it to bypass the controversial Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

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The Meghalaya government on December 13 informed that 12 new People's Colleges have been approved and sanctioned in the state.

The state cabinet on December 13, accorded approval and sanction for 12 New Peoples College in Meghalaya- Thomas Jones Synod College, West Jaiñtia Hills District, Abong Noga College, West Garo Hills District, Khrawsing Christian College, East Khasi Hills District, Ri War College, Loyola College, East Garo Hills, Balawan College, Ri Bhoi District, Mawsynram Border Area College, Selsella College, Seng Khasi College, Shillong, Mendipathar College, North Garo Hills, Sngap Syiem Memorial College, West Khasi Hills and Tikrilkilla College West Garo Hills.

On the other hand, the cabinet has approved the sanction posts for the Shillong Government College of Engineering and College of Architecture & Planning, Tura.