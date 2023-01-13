Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on January 13 inaugurated a series of projects namely, the Water Treatment Plant of Greater Garobadha Water Supply Scheme of PHE department and Periodic Renewal of AMPT Road (Portion 103rd km-124th km) under Systematic Maintenance and Upgradation of 11 km Garobadha-Selsella-Balachanda Road including 3 km AMPT road to intermediate Lane at an impressive function held at Garobadha Higher Secondary School.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Tura Municipal Board Chairman, JD Sangma, Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman, Subir Marak, and officials of the District Administration, PWD and PHE departments among others.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Water Treatment Plant of Greater Garobadha WSS at Megonggre village on his way to Selsella.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Bomb threat in Shillong creates panic, security agencies find no explosives

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Government in the past five years have constructed a number of roads across the state through externally aided projects and other schemes, more than the number of roads constructed in the previous 20 years.

“Through these statistics, one can learn how much this government prioritizes the construction of roads and maximum budget from Central schemes and externally aided funds have been earmarked for construction of roads”, he said.

“Sectors like health, business, tourism, etc benefitted immensely from these road constructions and I thank the Engineers, officials of the department and contractors concerned for completing these roads on time.

Stating that Garobadha- Selsella road is as important as the Garobadha-Tura road as the lifeline of the people of the area, he said that even as Meghalaya attained 50 years of statehood, these roads were neglected for a very long time, adding that his government have ensured completion of these roads to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister also observed that another major problem in the area was a shortage of drinking water. “Less than one per cent of households, only about 4500 households, in Meghalaya had tap water connection. Today, Meghalaya is one of the best-performing states in tap water connection, through schemes like JJM and other state schemes. Today about 3 lakh households in the state have functional tap water connections in their houses”, he said.

According to the Department officials, Greater Garobadha WSS will benefit 96 villages and 8995 households under Rongram, Selsella, Betasing and Rerapara C&RD Blocks.

The Chief Minister also observed that PHE department has become one of the most active departments as the Government has unceasingly lent support by bringing schemes and projects for the department and thanked the engineers and contractors of the department for becoming one of the most performing departments in recent years.

He admitted that his government was “not doing different things but doing them differently” just as he had stated before taking over reins of the government, adding that other departments also have been performing well with the state government's support who has been effectively using them for public services and development of the state.

Sangma also laid stress on the importance of follow up, accountability and team work and thanked the government officials, political leaders and all other departments for their dedication, team spirit and contributing generously towards the progress of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, while laying the foundation stone for construction of Multi-Facility Hall of Manchak Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) at Dengnakpara under Rerapara C&RD Block of South West Garo Hills, lauded the efforts of the Society and their numerous livelihood activities. He said that an amount of Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned by the Government for construction of multi-facility hall and another Rs.20 lakh for taking up Ramie cultivation in the area under the guidance of Dr. Merril Sangma, former official of the Agriculture department.