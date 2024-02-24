Meghalaya's Chief Minister has inaugurated numerous projects in West Garo Hills, aiming to boost the rural economy.

Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Truly delighted to inaugurate multiple projects today at Babadam in West Garo Hills that will empower and further the objective of the government to promote rural economy. I commend the partnership between the Government and the All Garo Hills Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society for coming together to conceptualise the Garo Hills Agro Food Park. "

These initiatives aim to provide opportunities for rural communities, fostering growth and development.



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The Chief Minister urged the locals to utilise these opportunities for their betterment and contribute to the overall growth of the region.

The move is seen as a significant step towards promoting economic activities in rural areas of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya CM also inaugurated the Arecanut Processing Unit alongside Speaker Thomas A Sangma and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak at Babadam, West Garo Hills.

The chief minister also lauds Fr Sunny Mavelil for tirelessly working with our people and giving them the direction and the push towards financial stability.