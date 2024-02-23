An investigation has been initiated by the Meghalaya state police following a press release on social media claiming the regrouping of the once-feared Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in Garo Hills.

The press release, which has now gone viral, was signed by Goera Pantora Sangma, who alleges to be the chairman of the newly named GNLA – Regroup.

The release asserts that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023, and lists resolutions the group aims to implement in the region, including ending corruption and implementing schemes for the poor.

WGH Superintendent of Police, Dara Aswaghosh, declined to comment further, stating that the department is still investigating.



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“It is still too early to comment but our department is investigating the matter. We should be able to provide more details after a few days,” WGH Superintendent of Police, Dara Aswaghosh said on Thursday.

Last year, two individuals were apprehended for falsely claiming that the GNLA had 500 new members and that they were leading them, only for it to be revealed later that they were extorting money under the guise of GNLA membership.

A former GNLA member has expressed scepticism over the recent claims, suggesting it could be another extortion attempt and cause unnecessary hassle for former members.