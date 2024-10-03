Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed 33/11KV, 2X2.5 MVA Rerapara (Damalgre) Sub-station at Rerapara in South West Garo Hills in the presence of Minister i/c Power, Abu Taher Mondal, MLAs Subir Marak and Sanjay A Sangma.

The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will ensure a stable power supply in Damalgre and its adjoining villages. The project has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 6.19 Cr.

Dedicating the project to the people, the chief minister said that the establishment of the sub-station would provide a stable power supply and, to a large extent, would reduce power interruptions.

“Improvement in power supply will enable a conducive atmosphere for stimulating local economic activities, including the establishment of processing units, thereby creating local jobs, which will eventually boost the rural economy,” the chief minister added.



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Power Minister Abu Taheer Mondal said that the project will improve Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses and will strengthen the power distribution network.

The new sub-station is equipped with 2 (two) new numbers of 2.5MVA power transformers, which will cater to the load of Damalgre and adjoining areas, 1 (one) number of Control Room and 1 (one) a Staff barrack.

Before the charging of the new 33/11 KV sub-station at Rerapara, the power supply to areas like Damalgre, Melim, Dengnakpara, Okkapara, Grenggandi, Rongbakgre and other adjoining areas was supplied from the 33/11 KV sub-station at Gongglanggre near Garobadha.

Due to the long and single circuit 11 KV line, the power interruption was frequent.

The commissioning of a new 33/11 KV substation at Rerapara will improve the power supply and reduce interruptions drastically.