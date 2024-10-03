In a bid to address the low pass percentage in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has introduced an initiative aimed at supporting students, teachers, and parents.

As part of this effort, the Chief Minister today launched the CM IMPACT programme for Garo Hills, with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma in attendance.

The CM IMPACT initiative will see the education department providing a guidebook for students and teachers, which will also be accessible through an app with regular updates.

Additionally, intranet connectivity will be made available at the block level to enhance accessibility.

During the rollout of the CM IMPACT, the Chief Minister distributed guidebooks to teachers and emphasised the importance of regular meetings among stakeholders to discuss and plan timely interventions. He acknowledged the challenges in tackling the complex issues in education and stressed the need for a systematic approach to improve the quality of education and the pass percentage.

He urged teachers to break down issues affecting the pass percentage and address them accordingly.



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Teachers were also encouraged to categorise students, identify their weaknesses, and focus on improving their marks. Furthermore, he advised teachers to prepare students to understand and tackle examination patterns effectively.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will conduct supplementary examinations within two months of the secondary results declaration, allowing students to clear their exams without losing a year.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma highlighted the issue of 'proxy teachers' and urged the teaching community to commit to serving society.

He encouraged teachers to leverage emerging technologies to make teaching more engaging and informative. He also called on teachers to inspire students to become informed and enlightened citizens.

He remarked on the state's 55,000-plus teachers and the need to improve teaching standards.

Despite challenges such as poor educational infrastructure, he urged teachers to remain committed to providing the best education possible.

The pass percentage for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination in Meghalaya has been concerningly low, averaging around 53% for several years. Significant disparities exist among districts, with some areas, particularly in Garo Hills, recording pass rates as low as 25%.

Alarmingly, 36 schools have reported a zero per cent pass rate for three consecutive years, and 124 schools recorded zero per cent in 2024.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) plans to conduct supplementary examinations within the same academic year to provide students with opportunities to reappear for failed subjects or improve their marks.