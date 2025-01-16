Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today inaugurated a new Rural Health Centre (RHC) at Myriaw in the Eastern West Khasi Hills District.

The event was attended by Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. W. R. Kharlukhi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the significant challenges faced by the health sector in Meghalaya, particularly in ensuring accessibility for rural populations. He noted that over the past seven years, the state has undertaken extensive infrastructure reforms to improve healthcare services.

The Chief Minister emphasized that healthcare has been prioritized with the highest budget allocation of 9%, making it the largest health budget in the country. “This allocation reflects the Government’s strong commitment to transforming the healthcare sector and ensuring better services for all,” he stated.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Three die as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kalain

The Rural Health Centre at Myriaw has been funded by the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) with an initial amount of ₹38.8 lakh. An additional ₹38 lakh is set to be released to further support its operations. The RHC will serve 21 villages and is managed by the Dr. H. G. Roberts Hospital, Shillong. This marks the fourth RHC in the state to be operated by the hospital.

Acknowledging the vital role of partnerships, the Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Dr. H. G. Roberts Hospital, Shillong. “While the Government is fulfilling its responsibilities, support from the community and organizations like the Dr. H. G. Roberts Hospital will inspire unity in advancing healthcare accessibility in Meghalaya,” he remarked.

In recognition of the hospital’s efforts, Chief Minister Sangma announced government support for upgrading the infrastructure of the hospital in Shillong to introduce Laser Lithotripsy services. This initiative underscores the Government’s focus on enhancing healthcare facilities and providing advanced treatment options for the people of Meghalaya.

The inauguration of the Myriaw RHC represents another milestone in the state’s commitment to equitable and accessible healthcare, particularly for its rural communities.