Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on November 27 inaugurated the first phase of the Meghalaya Biological Park or the Meghalaya State Zoo at Umtrew, Ri Bhoi District. The project had begun 24 years ago in 2001.

During the inauguration, Sangma highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing the state and acknowledged that several components, such as ticketing counters, cafeterias, souvenir shops, and enclosures, are still under development.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that the park located in Ri Bhoi district would serve not just as an amusement and recreational space, but also as a platform for engagement, particularly to foster empathy and responsibility among the youth towards the environment and wildlife.

He added that the park was designed to help restore an ecological balance by providing a sanctuary for rescued animals or those unable to return to their natural habitats.



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Sangma also stressed the importance of data collection, surveys, and research on the state’s flora and fauna to aid in conservation efforts.

"Using technology to maintain a database on flora and fauna will help protect our environment and wildlife more efficiently," he said.

In addition, some animals previously housed at the Lady Hydari Park in the city have been relocated to the new enclosures at Umtrew.

The project was initiated in 2001, with a 72-hectare plot of land acquired for the purpose.

Despite receiving grants in 2005, the project faced delays, which were attributed to mishandling by the State Forest and Environment Department. However, the zoo project, estimated to cost around Rs 35 crore, was given a boost in 2019 when the foundation stone was laid by Sangma.