Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, launched the Community Public Private Partnership (CPPP) programme, focusing on the establishment of large processing units in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's office, proposed investments of a staggering Rs 106 crore is projected through the CPPP programme in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya chief minister stated that the partnership between cooperatives and private investors through the unique Community Public Private Partnership programme intends to scale up their earnings and drive overall economic growth.

Moreover, Sangma also handed over cheques amounting to Rs 16 crore for the programme, as well as Rs 2.55 crores of working capital for various cooperatives.



Also Read: BSF Meghalaya apprehends two Bangladeshis in West Garo Hills Border

Various Agricultural Response Vehicles under CM Elevate were also flagged off.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma also attended the Indo-German Cooperation on SDG Localisation programme which was held in Shillong.

The event was attended by officials from NITI Aayog, deputy commissioners and officials of the state government.

During the programme, CM Sangma highlighted that the Meghalaya government in recent years accorded focus to grassroot connect, convergence and teamwork which has greatly improved the growth indicators in the state.