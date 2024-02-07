In a significant move towards urban development and environmental restoration, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has laid the foundation stone for a riverfront development project along the Wah Umkhrah River.

This initiative, valued at Rs 39 crore, is set to transform the riverfront into a more accessible and aesthetically pleasing area while addressing the critical issue of water pollution that has plagued the region.

In the past, Wah Umkhrah was a beautiful river touching many localities in the heart of the city but urbanization has led to the deterioration of the riverfront.



Also Read: Meghalaya government distributes cheques to SHG beneficiaries of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana

The Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project plans to redevelop the Wah Umkrah Riverfront to be a central hub for recreational, cultural, and social activities.

The Project aims not only to restore the ecological balance of the river but also to create a harmonious blend of modern amenities.

"Since the various tributaries of the Wah Umkhrah run through different localities in the city, I encourage the members of the community to join hands to ensure we each do our bit to ensure the success of the project by protecting such rivers and streams that form the identity of our beautiful city," wrote CM Sangma on his X handle.

The riverfront development project aims to revitalize this crucial natural resource, enhancing the quality of life for the local population and preserving the biodiversity of the area.