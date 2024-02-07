Meghalaya government on February 7 distributed cheques to SHG members and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY Watershed Development Component 2.0).

It is to be mentioned here that owing to our robust SHG and grassroots network, Meghalaya has been one of the Top Performers in the country in the implementation of PMKSY WDC.

Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Though Meghalaya is blessed with its natural resources, management of water resources has been a challenge. Therefore, various Departments have been working towards water management and the PMKSY WDC 2.0 through its activities for Watershed Management, Natural Resources Management (small check dams, ponds, bunds, tanks), Afforestation, Agricultural Improvement Program, and Livelihood and Income Generation Activities will be a major step in water management efforts in our State. Encourage the SHG members to utilize the seed money judiciously to ensure the success of the program."



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The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was launched on July 1, 2015, with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation ('Har Khet ko Pani') and improving water use efficiency ('More crop per drop') in a focused manner. The scheme aims to achieve convergence of investments in irrigation at the field level, expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, reduce wastage of water, enhance the adoption of precision irrigation and other water-saving technologies, and introduce sustainable water conservation practices.

Under PMKSY, the central government provides subsidies to encourage farmers to install drip and sprinkler irrigation systems.

Small and marginal farmers receive a subsidy of 55% of the indicative unit cost, while other farmers receive a 45% subsidy. This initiative is part of the broader goal to ensure access to some means of protective irrigation for all agricultural farms in the country, thereby promoting rural prosperity.