Meghalaya CM lays foundation pillar for additional secretariat complex in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday laid the first concrete pillar for the Additional Secretariat Complex in Tura, marking a major step toward strengthening administrative infrastructure and governance in the Garo Hills region.

Accompanied by officials and local leaders, the Chief Minister dedicated the occasion with a prayer ceremony, describing it as “a milestone in our government’s commitment to bring governance closer to the people.” He also inspected the ongoing construction work at the site.

“This project marks a significant step forward for our state, especially for the people of Garo Hills. The Additional Secretariat will improve administrative efficiency, decentralise decision-making, and serve as a symbol of progress and inclusivity,” Sangma said.



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Expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the project, the Chief Minister added, “I dedicate this milestone to the people of Garo Hills and to the progress of our state.”

The establishment of the Additional Secretariat in Tura is a long-standing demand of the people of Garo Hills and is expected to ease administrative operations, reduce dependence on Shillong for official matters, and make public services more accessible to citizens in the western part of Meghalaya.