Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today, laid the Foundation Stone for the Revamp, redesign and Refurbishing of the State Central Library complex, Shillong, in a function held at U Soso Tham Auditorium in the presence of Minister, Arts & Culture, etc Paul Lyngdoh.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that the government had plans to build a full new structure of the Soso Tham auditorium a few years back but could not do so because of COVID. “Nevertheless we have managed to give a new look to the auditorium and the complex that so for so long not given any renovation nor improvement,” he said.

He added that the new infrastructure will create space for modern facilities and transform the library with state-of-the-art facilities. He also said that the government will give a facelift to the entire State Library Complex and will create a cineplex and other spaces for performing arts and drama. He also assured of funds for other projects within the State Library complex. “This must be a centre where talented youth can converge, share ideas and showcase their talents to the world and make this place a happening, lively and vibrant place where different forms of art and cultural programs and activities can be showcased and exchanged,” he stated.



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The Chief Minister also said that under CM Elevate, the government will be promoting 30 movie theatres throughout the State to promote art and culture, movies and languages of the state besides giving the film-makers of the State a platform to showcase their works.

Stating that March 6, 2024, marks the first anniversary of the MDA 2.0 government and the sixth anniversary of the MDA government, the Chief Minister said that the government has laid the foundation for growth and development and interventions are being made to take Meghalaya forward and hoped that with collective trust of the people, the government will able to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State.

Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh thanked the Chief Minister for giving a vision and mission to push growth and development in the State. Thanking the National Library Board for sanctioning Rs 2.33 crores for the refurbishing and upgrading the facilities in the State Library Complex. He also stressed on the need to give a boost to the local film industry. “In my interactions with the local film-makers I was surprised to learn that about seven films that has already been completed could not be released because of lack of proper cineplex,” he said.

The Minister also said that Shillong had a rich legacy of theatre and plays and mooted the need of reviving it. He said that apart from sight seeing, trekking and activities for tourists during the day time there should be space for entertainment, drama and cinema also which can be held during the evenings and hoped that the State Central Library can have these activities also in future.

Befitting to the occasion, cultural items were showcased that portrayed the musical talents of the State.