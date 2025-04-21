Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, calling him a “People’s Pope” whose life of humility, compassion, and love left an indelible mark on the world.

He also recalled a meeting with the Pope in December 2022 during which he requested the Pope to pray for Meghalaya and its people.

In a heartfelt message on his official X handle, the chief minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People’s Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls.”

I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People’s Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls. His Papacy will be… pic.twitter.com/ENuSGSU8rd — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 21, 2025

Reflecting on the Pontiff’s legacy, he added, “His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world."

Furthermore, CM Sangma recalled with nostalgia the historic moment of his meeting with the Pope at the Vatican in December 2022. "I requested him to pray for the state, the nation, and its people," he added.

Calling the late Pope “the Shepherd of the Church, a Global Leader, and the People’s Pope,” the chief minister said the world had lost a towering spiritual figure, but his life would remain a guiding light for generations to come. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he concluded.