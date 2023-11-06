Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, convened a follow-up meeting in the presence of the Health Minister, Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The comprehensive agenda includes a thorough review of District Hospitals, with a specific focus on critical facts such as the recruitment of human resources, service enhancement, infrastructure modernization, overall performance optimization, and refined hospital management.



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This concerted effort is aimed at the transformation of District Hospitals into centres of excellence, with the ultimate goal of ensuring an elevated and superlative healthcare experience for all citizens.

He also chaired a meeting with Water Resources, C&RD and the Forest Department to lay down our collective priority areas to achieve common goals in efforts towards water conservation, protection of forests, catchment areas and reservoirs and measures to ensure water safety and quality. We will rope in more Departments to ensure our efforts are aligned and coordinated towards meeting our goals.