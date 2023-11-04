In the wake of the arrest made by the East Khasi Hills Police on October 31, the Ri Bhoi Police has taken action by filing a Suo-Moto case against Bless Dkhar, a leader of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF). He stands accused of extorting money from trucks operating on the Umiam-Damsait Bridge.

According to a statement from Ri Bhoi Police Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad, the case was filed on Friday after Dkhar's arrest in Pokhseh, Shillong by East Khasi Police.

SP Prasad clarified that while no formal complaints were lodged by truck drivers or owners against Dkhar, a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.

Dkhar's arrest followed the circulation of a voice note where he was heard negotiating with an individual identified as a trader. In the recording, Dkhar discussed charging ₹1500 per truck, whether private or belonging to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), for transportation across the Umiam-Damsite Bridge.

After the voice note gained traction online, the East Khasi Police initiated a Suo Moto case against the HNYF leader, eventually apprehending him at his residence in Pokhseh, Shillong.

In response, the HNYF East Khasi Hills unit distanced itself from Dkhar, expressing surprise at the unprecedented allegations against their organization.

Sanbor Rapsang, the disciplinary secretary of HNYF East Khasi Hills, stated, "We are deeply concerned, as we did not authorize anyone to collect money from the trucks." He announced that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) would soon convene to address this critical issue.

Rapsang also confirmed that until the CEC reaches a decision, the position of president of HNYF East Khasi Hills will remain vacant.

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