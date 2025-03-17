Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has called for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to set up CUET examination centres within the state, after several students were inconvenienced by being assigned centres in Guwahati.

Expressing concern over the current allocation of examination centres, Sangma pointed out that many students from Meghalaya have been assigned centres in Guwahati, Assam, leading to logistical and financial challenges for aspirants.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister stated, “I have requested the Ministry of Education and the NTA to intervene in allotting CUET examination centres within Meghalaya for our students. Many students are being assigned Guwahati centres, causing inconvenience. Hopeful that the issue will be resolved.”



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The unexpected allocation of exam centres outside the state has sparked concerns among students and parents, particularly for those from remote areas who now face difficulties in traveling to Guwahati. Several student organizations have also urged the government to take swift action, emphasizing the need for exam centres in Shillong and other major towns of Meghalaya to ensure accessibility for all candidates.

Officials from the state education department have also taken up the matter with the concerned authorities, hoping for a resolution before the exams commence. Meanwhile, students await an official response from the NTA regarding the possible reallocation of centres within Meghalaya.