The Meghalaya government has dispatched a team to Karnataka to investigate the tragic death of a 13-year-old student from the state and assess the well-being of other affected students following a suspected case of food poisoning at an unauthorized hostel in Mandya district.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of (L) Sunday Kerlang and assured that state officials are coordinating with the Karnataka administration. “A team has been deputed to enquire into the matter and ensure the welfare of other students from Meghalaya,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the news report in The Shillong Times dated March 17, the state government has assigned the following officials to visit Karnataka and provide a detailed report on the incident:

P. Sunn, Sub Inspector of Schools, Sub Divisional School Education Officer, Shillong and R. Kharsyntiew, District MIS, PM-POSHAN, Shillong



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Sunday Kerlang, a Class VI student from Lyndem village in Meghalaya’s Pynursla Civil Subdivision, collapsed on March 16 after consuming contaminated food at Gokula Vidya Samsthe, a private school in Karnataka’s T Kagepura village. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

The food poisoning outbreak affected 30 students, including 24 from Meghalaya, who consumed leftover food from a Holi feast organized by a local group. Seven children remain in critical condition, with one on ventilator support.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi revealed that the school, operational since 1989, was illegally running a hostel without proper infrastructure. “The hostel was being operated on the first floor of the school building without authorisation, lacking even basic facilities like toilets,” he said.

Investigations revealed that the hostel followed a dangerous practice—students were regularly served leftover food from nearby celebrations and events.

On March 14, the students were served vegetable pulao and chutney from a Holi feast, which later led to food poisoning.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident:-

The cook who prepared the contaminated food, the hostel warden who distributed it without quality checks and also the school owner responsible for the unauthorized hostel.

A case has been registered under Section 286 (Negligent conduct concerning a poisonous substance) and Section 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar confirmed that health officials were alerted on March 15 when students began experiencing severe symptoms. “It is deeply saddening that a young life has been lost. We have notified the parents and are ensuring proper medical care for the remaining students,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure strict action against those responsible. “Everyone must be extra cautious before consuming food from external sources, especially for young children. Precious lives should not be lost due to carelessness,” he stated.

With Meghalaya officials set to submit their report soon, the incident raises serious concerns over unauthorized hostels and food safety regulations, urging stricter enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future.