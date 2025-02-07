Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reaffirmed the state’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Japan, leveraging India’s strong bilateral ties with the country.

Speaking at the 5th India-Japan Conclave in Guwahati on Friday, he highlighted Meghalaya’s strategic initiatives to create employment and skill development opportunities for its youth in Japan.

Sangma revealed that the state has launched an ambitious program to train and send 3,000 nurses to Japan in the coming years, with the possibility of increasing this number to 5,000.

To ease financial and safety concerns, the Meghalaya government has taken full responsibility for training costs and ensuring the well-being of youth working abroad. "I personally went to Japan to drop off the first batch. Already, 50 nurses are employed there, and 500 are currently learning Japanese,” he stated.



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Beyond healthcare, Meghalaya is actively exploring collaborations in other skill sectors. Recognizing its young population—45% of whom are below 19—the government aims to provide global employment opportunities. The state has also partnered with Japan’s Yats Corporation to promote Shiitake mushroom cultivation through advanced machinery.

During discussions with Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi, Sangma emphasized the need for continued cooperation in addressing Japan’s workforce gaps. He also highlighted infrastructure projects like the Phulbari-Dhubri bridge, envisioning it as a crucial link for Northeast India’s trade with Bangladesh and beyond.

Calling for regional unity, the CM stressed that the Northeast must collectively harness its economic potential in international trade and commerce.