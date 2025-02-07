Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will present the Budget on March 5, while the Budget session of the state Assembly will commence on February 28, Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma announced.

He further informed that the session will be held over a period of 10 days, the details of which were finalised on February 6 by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) during a discussion that also saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma, and other officials from the Parliamentary Affairs department and Assembly Secretariat.

Over the 10-day session, three working days have been allotted for private members' business and seven days for government business.

Earlier on February 6, Chief Minister Sangma ordered an immediate investigation into the rising costs of essential commodities across Meghalaya, following an emergency meeting with the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and key stakeholders.

The move comes amid growing public concern over inflation's impact on household budgets.

On the same day, he also visited the MUDA Shopping Complex on February 6, highlighting the resilience of the local business community. "Seeing the joy and hope in the eyes of vendors and shopkeepers as they prepare to restart their businesses is truly heartwarming," Sangma said during his visit.