Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inspected the ongoing infrastructure development works under the Wahumkhrah Riverfront Development Project, terming it a key initiative that aligns with environmental preservation, urban beautification, and preparations for the upcoming National Games.

Funded by a state government scheme, the ambitious project aims to transform the riverfront landscape while restoring the health of the Wahumkhrah River. “The project is a very important one—both from an environmental perspective and for the overall beautification of the city,” the Chief Minister said after the inspection.

Phase 1 of the project focuses on building core infrastructure and initiating a comprehensive river cleanup. The government hopes to complete this phase at the earliest. In Phase 2, the area is set to see the addition of commercial and public amenities, including shops, food stalls, parking areas, and even hostel accommodations to serve residents and tourists alike.



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Highlighting the broader goals of the initiative, Sangma urged citizens to actively participate in maintaining the cleanliness of rivers such as Wahumkhrah. “We will work together to achieve our common goal,” he said, calling on people to support the government’s efforts toward environmental sustainability and civic responsibility.

The Wahumkhrah Riverfront Project is one of several city revitalisation initiatives being undertaken as Shillong prepares to host the National Games in 2027.