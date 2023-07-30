Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 29 laid emphasis on the importance of documenting and studying the impact of climate change in state.

Reiterating the need for documenting the pattern of climate change and its impact, Conrad Sangma said that the study of impact of climate change is important so as to understand the changing weather patterns and its impact on eco-systems.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing at the Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya also stressed on the need for setting up of Institution and Centre for Climate Change in the state of Meghalaya.

“Such centre can be a regional hub of excellence gathering climate data and designing strategies for the entire North Eastern Region”, said the Chief Minister.

Meghalaya government are in close coordination with North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India to monitor on natural calamities and to get prior warning before disaster strikes.

He also informed that the Meghalaya government are also building capacities, involving communities, and preparing for post-disaster recovery plan and continuously improving our plans based on lessons learned and advancements, to ensure a proactive response, reducing the impact of disasters on lives, property, and the environment.

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