Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called on the newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, on July 30 ahead of the latter's oath-taking ceremony. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Minister I/C, Public Health Engineering, Marcuise Marak.

The CM, along with the ministers extended a warm welcome to Governor-designate C H Vijayashankar.

C H Vijayashankar, will take the oath of office today, July 30 at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Meghalaya High Court will administer the oath during a ceremony scheduled for 4:30 pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, the CM-led National People's Party (NPP) exalted that the new Governor's tenure will aid to Meghalaya's development and progress.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma said, "With his experience in public service, we are confident that his tenure will bring about significant development and progress in Meghalaya. As a party, we look forward to working closely with him to leverage his expertise and drive prosperity for the people of Meghalaya."