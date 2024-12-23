Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma paid his last respects to former Inspector General (IG) Ricky Dkhar who passed away on December 20.

CM Sangma visited Dkhar's bereaved family and offered his condolences.

He recalled the contributions made by the former IG to Meghalaya Police during his service to the state.

Earlier last week, the Meghalaya Home Department (Police) announced a significant reshuffle in senior positions, appointing Vivek Syiem, IPS, as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for East Khasi Hills District.

Syiem replaced Sylvester Nongtnger, IPS, in the high-profile role.

The reshuffle includes key promotions among IPS and Meghalaya Police Service (MPS) officers.

Goldenbert D. Kharwanlang has been named SP of the Anti-Terror Squad in Shillong, while Jagpal Singh Dhanao has taken over as SP of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Shillong.