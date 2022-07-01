Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday held a review meeting with the Administration of South Garo Hills district in Tura which has been hit by floods and landslides.

Through a video conference, the chief minister took stock of actions taken by the district administration to mitigate the damages. Issues of road and network connectivity, relief distribution, and restoration of power in the villages were also taken up.

In Tura, held meeting with the Administration of South Garo Hills District via VC to review the post damage actions taken by the District. Issues of road & network connectivity, relief distribution, restoration of power in the villages were taken up@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/aSIKiT9y86 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 1, 2022

Sangma also asked the DC to focus on issues that can be rectified right away and coordinate closely with nearby district administrations for logistical support.

In order to address the problems of all affected districts, another review meeting will be conducted, Sangma informed via Twitter.

Have asked the DC to work in close coordination with nearby District Administrations for logistical support & act on issues that can be resolved immediately. We will take another review to redress the issues of all affected districts. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 1, 2022

Additionally, he directed the officials to speed up the process of reopening roads and power lines that had been cut off by landslides and torrential rain.