Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s chopper makes an emergency landing at Umiam near Shillong on November 3 due to inclement weather, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Sangma was flying from Tura to Shillong after attending a function in the West Garo Hills district in western Meghalaya.

With two pilots, the 5-seater chopper, owned by Aryan Aviation Private Limited Company, made the emergency landing at a private college ground in Umiam.

What an adventure!

•Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather

•Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus

•Met with staff of UCC

•Lunch in UCC Canteen



The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely. pic.twitter.com/D4rMAzGYhC — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 2, 2022

The Meghalaya government has a contract with the Aryan Aviation Private Limited Company to operate the helicopter.

After the emergency landing, the local people offered him food and hospitality.

Later he came to Shillong by road.

After the emergency landing of his helicopter, Sangma tweeted: “Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk and had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day !”