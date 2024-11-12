Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 12 said that the Union Education Minister has assured support in resolving the issues at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), providing a positive development amidst ongoing student protests.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma posted, "Received a call from Hon'ble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp (Dharmendra Pradhan), for his assurance to find a resolution to the current issue of NEHU. Would like to thank Hon'ble Governor for his intervention."

This statement comes two days after Sangma had reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, briefing him on the "ongoing situation in NEHU" and urging him "to find an amicable solution to this issue."

The NEHU students initiated an indefinite hunger strike and declared a complete lockdown on the university campus earlier this week. The protests stem from unaddressed demands raised by the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), which include the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Tura campus, and the prompt holding of PGSU elections.

The situation escalated further after the reported vandalisation of NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla's residential property on the campus. Shukla has denied claims that he has gone "missing," clarifying that he is near the university and "not 'missing'."

Addressing the controversy, Shukla has defended his actions, stating that he is "always ready to discuss the matter with the students." He has also suggested "forming an inquiry committee either headed by a retired judge or Indian administrative/police service officials to examine the appointment of Registrar and Deputy Registrar" in response to the students' demands.