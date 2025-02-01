Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the modified UDAN Scheme, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity through the development of helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North Eastern districts.

The updated scheme is expected to significantly boost air travel accessibility in these areas, opening up new avenues for growth and connectivity.

In a statement on his official X handle, Chief Minister Sangma lauded the initiative, emphasising its potential to strengthen regional connectivity and promote economic development, particularly in the Northeast.

Gratitude to Hon’ble Hon’ble FM, Smti. @nsitharaman ji for announcing the modified #UDAN Scheme to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports for hilly, aspirational and North Eastern regional districts, giving wings to regional connectivity for… pic.twitter.com/MPsqkFtlqq — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 1, 2025

The modified UDAN scheme will increase passenger capacity by 4 crore over the next 10 years.

The new initiative will focus on improving connectivity to hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regions, with a special emphasis on supporting helipads and smaller airports.