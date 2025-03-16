As all chief ministers of the Northeast states will gather in Guwahati today, March 16, to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma is expected to raise the concern regarding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour to Assam and Mizoram, is scheduled to chair a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the region.

During the meeting, CM Sangma will address the ILP implementation, which has been one of the most long-standing issues in the state for years.

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This comes after the cancellation of the railway project implementation. However, the issue has also faced pressure from various stakeholders, including pressure groups based in the state.

Shah will reach Guwahati in the afternoon to chair the meeting with the CMs of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim. It was not immediately known who would represent Manipur in the meeting with the state being under the President's rule following the resignation of CM N Biren Singh last month.