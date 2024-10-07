Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will visit the flood-affected areas in Dalu, Atisia Songmong, and other adjoining regions on Tuesday.

He will meet the next of kin of the deceased in West and South Garo Hills.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by ministers, MLAs, and senior government officials during his visit to these areas.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will inspect relief camps and hold a review meeting with the administration of West and South Garo Hills to assess the overall damage to life and property.

He has instructed the administration to immediately release the ex-gratia amount to the families of the deceased.



Also Read: Meghalaya's disaster response team aids relief efforts in flood-hit Garo Hills, death toll 15

Chief Minister Sangma has expressed his deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members, friends, and relatives. The government has assured the affected people of all necessary relief and rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Minister also informed that restoration works are underway and all relief measures will be provided.

Meghalaya's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is maintaining its presence in the Garo Hills district, aiming to facilitate the distribution of relief material after flash floods and landslides ravaged the district.

Incessant rainfall has continued to lash Meghalaya, particularly the Garo Hills district since October 4, following which the death toll climbed to 15.

Meanwhile, the SDRF continued its response to the West Garo Hills district's flood-affected Dalu area by distributing relief materials across various parts of the C&RD Block.

The personnel also transported essential supplies to South Kujikura, Rengrampara, Adanggri, and the Dalu C&RD Block office.