Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated solar-powered classrooms at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tura.

The initiative aims to bridge the accessibility gap by providing students with a digitally-enabled learning environment, especially in power-deficient areas.

Equipped with solar energy systems, these classrooms ensure an uninterrupted power supply, allowing students to engage in interactive and technology-driven education. The move is expected to not only enhance the overall learning experience but also encourage teachers to integrate digital tools into their teaching methods, making education more inclusive and efficient.



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This project has been implemented as a part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), the PA Sangma Foundation, and Shree Cement. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the partners for their continued support in empowering communities across Meghalaya.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to equitable education and sustainable development. We thank our partners for helping us move closer to a future where every student, regardless of their background, has access to quality education,” said Sangma during the inauguration.