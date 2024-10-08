Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on October 8 arrived in flood-affected West and South Garo Hills districts to assess the damages and check on relief efforts.

The CM's visit to the Garo Hills region comes after incessant rainfall wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of 17 individuals.

During his visit, CM Sangma met with families of deceased individuals from the flood and landslides disasters and extended condolences.

He handed over ex-gratia to the wife of (Late) Bijoy Marak, a teacher by profession whose car was swept away by the flooded waters that claimed his and his son Wian Chigado R Marak’s life, in Rongkhon Songgital.

Moreover, Sangma also expressed his condolences and handed over a cheque of Rs 8 lakhs (₹4 Lakh for each deceased).

The death toll in Meghalaya's flood-hit Garo Hills climbed to 17 after flash floods in the region claimed the lives of two children recently.

The two children, identified as Silarin Marak (8-year-old) and Tangme R Marak (3-year-old), both residents of North Garo Hills' Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village lost their lives after accidentally falling into a pit filled with water.