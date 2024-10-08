The death toll in Meghalaya's flood-hit Garo Hills climbed to 17 after flash floods in the region claimed the lives of two children.

The two children, identified as Silarin Marak (8-year-old) and Tangme R Marak (3-year-old), both residents of North Garo Hills' Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village lost their lives after accidentally falling into a pit filled with water.

The duo were reportedly playing near their house when they fell inside the pit which was not visible due to water accumulated inside it.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will visit the flood-affected areas in Dalu, Atisia Songmong, and other adjoining regions on October 8.

He will meet the next of kin of the deceased in West and South Garo Hills.

During the visit, the chief minister will inspect relief camps and hold a review meeting with the administration of West and South Garo Hills to assess the overall damage to life and property.

Meghalaya's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is maintaining its presence in the Garo Hills district, aiming to facilitate the distribution of relief material after flash floods and landslides ravaged the district.

Incessant rainfall has continued to lash Meghalaya, particularly the Garo Hills district since October 4.