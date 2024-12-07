Meghalaya's South Shillong BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai urged the state government to ensure decisive action to combat the growing issues of drug trafficking, illegal migration and rising thefts, proposing that all entry and exit points be sealed and strict checks be carried out on every vehicle.

He stressed that every vehicle must be taken into consideration even if it belongs to the chief minister, other ministers, a businessman, or a common citizen during a high-level meeting which was held with regional stakeholders.

Pointing that there are issues when it comes to maintaining a vigil, Shullai advocated that enforcement should be made stricter. He also warned against the involvement of law enforcement and military personnel in drug trafficking, stressing the need for sincerity and accountability.

ALSO READ : Meghalaya BJP MLA opposes Assam's beef ban, vows to safeguard culinary freedom

He demanded that proper checks are carried out at entry points such as Byrnihat and Jaintia Hills, blocking drug links originating from neighbouring states and countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“Even VIP vehicles must not be spared. This is a fight for the future of our youth,” he recommended.

Shullai addressed rising thefts and attacks on places of worship, urging local residents and youth organisations to support intensified night patrols with the police. He also highlighted the urgent need for affordable drug rehabilitation centers in Meghalaya, criticising the lack of such facilities and pledging to seek central funding for government-run centers in every district.

Furthermore, he vowed to present the meeting’s resolutions to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Social Welfare Minister in order to seek immediate action.