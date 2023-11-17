The highly anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 faced a setback on Friday evening due to relentless rainfall in the region, putting a damper on the eagerly awaited event.

The much-anticipated musical extravaganza, hailed as the region's grandest post-Covid pandemic gathering, was slated to commence officially at 5 PM. However, continuous rainfall since Thursday night rendered any activities impossible.

Organizers confirmed the unfortunate cancellation of Day 1 of the festival owing to the adverse weather conditions.



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In an effort to appease festival-goers and collaborators, the organizers have pledged that Day 1 ticket holders will receive complimentary access to either Day 2 or Day 3. Additionally, those holding season passes will receive a refund for the Friday show on their RFID cards.

The sudden and persistent rain in the northeast, particularly in the Khasi Hills, coupled with strong winds, is attributed to a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The storm moved in a North-Northeast direction late Thursday afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain is anticipated to persist until Sunday.

The unexpected downpour has cast a shadow on the festive spirit, leaving fans and attendees disheartened by the turn of events.