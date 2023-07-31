The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) on July 30 condemned the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) for implementation of the New Education Policy, 2020.

Calling the esteemed educational institution’s behaviour as callous, impassive and obstinate for going ahead with the New Education Policy of 2020 despite the policy not being passed by the Academic Council, the MCTA in a strongly worded letter to its members asked for boycott of all first semester classes under FYUP and launch a Non Cooperation Movement against NEHU.

“Starting from 1st August, 2023, until further notice, all members are to boycott first semester classes. Moreover, members are directed to shun/reject all responsibilities related to the implementation of the NEP 2020 with immediate effect”, stated the letter by MCTA to its members.

The letter further added, “However, regarding 3rd and 5th Semester, the classes will function without any disruption. Therefore, the members are to attend to the classes and service the course as per schedule”.

We understand the challenges this decision might pose, however, as proven in the past of your committed allegiance/commitment to the cause of the Association, it is crucial that we stand united and firm to ensure that the due processes of our academic institutions are respected and, also to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders, particularly the students”

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