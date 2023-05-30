The Committee on Roster Reservation on May 29 urged the state government of Meghalaya to begin discussions on the job reservation policy at the earliest.

The Committee decided to request the state government to extend its terms on reference beyond the roster system and deliberate discussions on job reservation policy, said Chairperson of the Committee and Minister in-charge Law Ampareen Lyngdoh on May 29.

There was a unanimous agreement on the proposed roster and the committee has decided to forward certain recommendations to the government of Meghalaya for its consideration. However, the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) is still yet to be part of the discussion.

According to Lyngdoh, if a roster system has to be agreed upon all political parties should be a part of the deliberation on the issue.

“We therefore are going to request the government of Meghalaya to include a discussion on the job reservation policy at the earliest so that we may give an opportunity to the VPP to present its point of view to the committee,” Lyngdoh said adding “Having said that therefore, we will at the same time also send a recommendation to the government of Meghalaya to allow all political parties also to do the same exercise as it would skewed if only one political party would be given that opportunity.”

She further educated once the VPP is being allowed a fair opportunity to introduce its perspectives, the council will accept a call at a further date regarding how to approach dealing with every one of the issues that are brought before its domain.

The law minister went on to say that the committee will meet again on May 31 to give all political parties a chance to make suggestions and comments so that we can at least move this agenda forward in spirit and letter.

“(This way) people of the state may feel that we are a committee that is inclusive in nature and we would like all points of view to be heard before any final decisions can be taken on this matter,” she said.

Lyngdoh said, "We will extend an invitation once again to the VPP to attend this meeting providing the government of Meghalaya permits us to extend our terms of reference to also discuss the job reservation policy," pleading with the VPP to attend the committee's subsequent meeting.

She also stated that it would be unfair not to include the VPP because every political thought in the state is important and that the minutes of today's meeting would be urgently sent to the chief minister for his consideration.

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