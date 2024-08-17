The Meghalaya Congress has appointed Eric Kharsyntiew as the interim president replacing Gabriel Wahlang.

The District Congress Committee held a special meeting today with members of the Executive Committee to discuss strategies for strengthening the party in the Nongstoiñ, Mawchynrut, and Rambrai Jyrngam blocks.

During the meeting, the Nongstoiñ Block Congress Committee decided to appoint Eric Kharsyntiew as the interim president, replacing Gabriel Wahlang.

This decision followed directives from the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and the All India Congress Committee after Gabriel Wahlang's six-year suspension from the party.



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Bormanding Nonglang, President of the West Khasi Hills District Congress Committee, confirmed that the appointment was made according to instructions from higher party authorities.

The meeting also marked the return of Jts Thongni, former MDC of Rambrai Jyrngam constituency, to the Congress.

Additionally, Forteenson Lyngkhoi was appointed as the General Secretary of the District Congress Committee, responsible for overseeing the Mawchynrut Block Congress Committee.