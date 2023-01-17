Meghalaya Congress party chief Vincent H Pala on January 16 termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ''anti-Christian'' and asked the people not to vote for them and its coalition partners.

''People should not vote for these political parties who are blatantly working together with the saffron party in the upcoming polls,'' Pala said.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief was speaking during a meeting with the members of the Lyngkhoi Presbyterian Church and Dorbar Shnong of Lyngkhoi village on the preparation for the Synod Service of the Jingiaseng Samla KJP Synod Sepngri which is slated to hold on February 16.

''There is fear among Christians across the country due to frequent incidents of attack on Christians and churches. We have seen what had happened in Assam and Chhattisgarh,'' he added.

He further said that the Assam government is seeking information on the number of Christians and its churches in the state.

Pala who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong said that he would consider the request of church leaders to help in repairing the 1.5 km road which leads to the ground where the Synod service will be held shortly.

Pala also assured that he would be providing all the necessary financial assistance on other requirements of the church to hold the Synod service.

Meanwhile, Richard M Marak, the Trinamool Congress candidate for South Tura, has expressed confidence in taking on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"I am prepared to take on Conrad. To accomplish this, we must work together to bring changes to society. Dr. Mukuk Sangma, our tribal leader, is in TMC to fight for our tribe, nation, and land. We have been silenced. But we all know that when we fight, we fight until we die. For our people, we will fight like warriors. That is exactly what Dr Mukul Sangma is doing," he said in an official statement.

Notably, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien actively campaigned for Richard M Marak at Modynagar on January 16.

Also read: Meghalaya Polls: TMC’s Richard M Marak ready to give a tough fight against CM Sangma in South Tura