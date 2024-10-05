The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) successfully concluded a 3-day boot camp training program in Shillong, aimed at nurturing young talent within the party.

The event was organized under the guidance of Dr. A. Chellakumar, AICC In-Charge, and Adv. Mathew Antony, Joint Secretary of the AICC, with the support of MPCC President Bah Vincent Pala. Bah Saleng Sangma, Tura MP, oversaw the local arrangements and execution of the event.



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MPCC General Secretary Sanjay Das and PCC Secretary Manuel Badwar played key roles in executing the program alongside the trainers. The training covered various essential topics including interpersonal skills, communication, public speaking, the use of social media tools, and foundational knowledge of political history, economics, and legal awareness.

The training also focused on preparing leaders for the upcoming District Administrative Council (MDC) elections. A decision was made to extend similar training to District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committee (BCC) presidents to strengthen organizational readiness for future elections.