The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders and party workers observed a 'silent protest’ to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who, according to them, was erroneously convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from Lok Sabha.

An array of senior leaders including MLAs, MP, and party members gathered at the Congress Bhawan, Shillong on Wednesday.

This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

CPL leader and Mylliem MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said that the purpose of the “silent protest” is to protest against the government’s actions on their leader Rahul Gandhi.

However, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking that he be heard if the Congress leader moves a plea challenging the high court verdict refusing to stay his conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

A single judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.

According to the Supreme Court website, Purnesh Modi filed the caveat on the same day in the Supreme Court through his lawyer P S Sudheer.

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