The West Khasi Hills District administration in Meghalaya has directed the complete demolition of illegal and unauthorized Coke Plants in the district.

The notification states- "The government of Meghalaya has approved for demolition of chimneys of illegal Cole Plants in the Districts and direction has been given for the demolition of illegal Coke Plants in the district July 7."

Further, the district magistrate also prohibits the movement of any unauthorised persons or groups of persons within a radius of 1 km from the location of illegal Coke Plants in Kyllonmathei, Shalland areas, West Khasi Hills District.



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Meghalaya government has taken decisive action to address the issue of illegal coke plants in the state and also ensure compliance with the orders of the High Court of State.

''Action had already been initiated against the illegal coke plats in December 2022 by shutting down the illegal plants and initiating the process of dismantling the bee-hive coke ovens to ensure that they do not become operational again,'' said Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya in-charge Forest and Environment Department in an official statement.

As per the statement, this process continued till April 2023 resulting in significant progress in eradication of these unlawful establishments.

The Joint Secretary further said that in consonance with the Government’s commitment to enforcing the law and directives of the High Court, unequivocal directions were issued to demolish the entire infrastructure behind these unlawful establishments and identify and prosecute the culprits behind this illegal activity.