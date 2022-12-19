Congress MLA of West Shillong Constituency, Mohendro Rapsang tendered her resignation on December 19.

Speaking to the media, the suspended Congress legislator from West Shillong said, "As of now I am still a Congress legislation but will not be contesting from Congress anymore as I am under suspension."

"By another 10 days I will be resigning from the Congress and as an MLA also and then will join NPP," he added.

Further, the suspended Congress MLA claimed that he was hurt by the way the Congress party treated him and the other suspended MLAs.

After tendering his resignation, Rapsang is set to join the National People’s Party (NPP) on December 19 along with former Congress leader Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh at Laitumkhrah.

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In a letter addressed to the President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh said that she has been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress and the party gave her the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as the representative of my East Shillong constituency and also appointed her as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and that she is grateful for the party's support thus far but, however, due to the recent developments within the party led her to believe that it has lost its sense of direction.

She said that there has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this and her sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection have failed.

She further said that the Congress party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya and that she no longer believes it is the best platform for her to serve them and added that it is with deep regret that she is tendering her formal resignation from primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately.