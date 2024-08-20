A day after three of four Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP), state Congress president Vincent H Pala alleged they were lured by money, power, and position.

With this defection, the Congress now has only one MLA in the Assembly, RV Lyngdoh, who is the Leader of the Opposition.

The NPP has secured 31 seats in the 60-member House, though one seat is vacant. Meghalaya is currently ruled by a coalition including the UDP and BJP.



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'The three MLAs who deserted the party were lured by money, power, and position. I am not surprised. It is happening everywhere,' Pala told PTI.

The party is examining the move of the three MLAs - former state party president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, and Charles Marngar. Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma said the three will be allotted seats as NPP members.

The Congress has suspended Charles Marngar and Gabriel Wahlang for six years for 'hobnobbing' with the NPP. Pala said the All India Congress Committee is being updated on the developments.