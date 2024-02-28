The Congress party in Meghalaya has unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Vincent Pala and Saleng A Sangma have been chosen to represent the party from Shillong and Tura respectively.

The party is hoping to secure victory in these constituencies in the polls.



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Earlier on February 26, the Meghalaya Congress made it clear that there would be no seat-sharing pact between the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya.

Pala also confirmed that the Congress and TMC would field their respective candidates from the Tura seat.

This is a breaking story.