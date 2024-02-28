Meghalaya: Congress party announces candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Tura and Shillong seat
The Congress party in Meghalaya has unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Vincent Pala and Saleng A Sangma have been chosen to represent the party from Shillong and Tura respectively.
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The Congress party in Meghalaya has unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Vincent Pala and Saleng A Sangma have been chosen to represent the party from Shillong and Tura respectively.
The party is hoping to secure victory in these constituencies in the polls.
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Earlier on February 26, the Meghalaya Congress made it clear that there would be no seat-sharing pact between the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya.
Pala also confirmed that the Congress and TMC would field their respective candidates from the Tura seat.
This is a breaking story.
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