Meghalaya has seen a significant increase in its share of central taxes, doubling from Rs 4,212 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 9466 crore in 2024-25.

This is a result of the state's effective engagement with the central government over the past few years, which has led to an increase in the tax share from 0.642 per cent to 0.765 per cent between the 14th and 15th Finance Commission.

Additionally, Meghalaya is currently implementing 11 externally aided projects (EAPs) with a total cost of Rs 7,233 crore.

The expenditure on EAPs has also seen a sharp increase from Rs 499 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1699 crore in 2024-25.



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Under the special central assistance CAPEX, the state has received 50-year interest-free loans, leading to a doubling of expenditure and investment in various sectors.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "The State is on a growth trajectory, despite the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, we as a State have managed to increase our resources for initiating economic progress of the State. As a government, we remain committed to elevate the potential of different opportunities as we carry forward our Mission 10 - 10 opportunities, 10 guarantees for overall growth and development of our State.Our strong foundation in social sector and investment in youth, women and farmers are in right track, as it aligns with our ambitious target of positioning Meghalaya as the top 10 States in the country by 2028, as we envision a 10 billion US dollar economy."