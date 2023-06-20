MLA Gabriel Wahlang on June 20 said that the Indian National Congress will only support the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and not in the NPP-led MDA-II government in the state.

Speaking to a section of reporters here, Congress’ Wahlang, who is also an MDC of Nongstoiñ Constituency, said that his party is supporting the NPP in the District Council is for the “welfare of our culture”.

“District Council is so much different from the State, in the District Council we look after the culture of the people..so there is no chance of supporting the MDA government”, he added.

On asked, if the Chief Minister and NPP president has called for any support, Wahlang said that the Chief Minister has not given any word regarding the support of the Congress for the MDA-II government.

However, the Congress legislator informed us that the Congress will hold a party meeting on June 21.

The ruling Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titos Chyne collapsed after failing to survive the non-confidence motion on June 19.

The No-Confidence Motion was moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope which was supported by 17 members out of 30 MDCs.

As per sources, the election for the new CEM and new EC is scheduled to be held on June 19 and there are speculations that Pyniaid Sing Syiem or Teibor Pathaw will be the new CEM.

Also read: Meghalaya: NPP leader Pyniaid Sing Syiem elected as the new Chief Executive Member of KHADC