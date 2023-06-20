The National People’s Party (NPP) MDC from Sohryngkgam, Pyniaid Sing Syiem elected as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KHADC uncontested here on June 20.

The election of Syiem has formally announced by KHADC Chairman Lamphrang Blah after the Opposition decided not to contest the election of the CEM.

Syiem who is the former Chairman of the Council now will lead the new Executive Committee of the NPP-led of the Khasi Hills Democratic Front. Besides the 12 MDCs of the NPP, the new ruling alliance in the KHADC also has the support of the six Congress MDCs.

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Earlier, the Executive Committee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDF) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titossarwell Chyne the no-confidence motion moved by the NPP MDC, Bajop Pyngrope during the first day of the Council summer session on Monday.

Moving the no-confidence motion, Pyngrope questioned the style of functioning of Chyne.

The ruling Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titos Chyne collapsed after failing to survive the non-confidence motion.

The No-Confidence Motion was moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope. 17 members out of 30 MDCs supported the 'No Confidence Motion' brought by the NPP MDC.