Meghalaya cracks down on illegal vehicle modifications; 60-day deadline issued

The Meghalaya Transport Department has issued a stern warning to goods vehicle owners, giving them a 60-day deadline to reverse unauthorised body modifications or face legal action under motor vehicle laws.

In a public notice released on Wednesday, the department stated that it had observed widespread violations involving light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles operating with illegal structural changes—such as extended length, width, and height—made without approval from the registering authority and beyond manufacturer-specified dimensions.

“These modifications are a clear violation of Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” the department said, cautioning that such alterations not only breach the law but also pose a major risk to road safety.



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A senior Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) revealed that many of the illegally modified vehicles suffer from poor balance, flawed load distribution, and weakened structural integrity. “We’ve seen trucks with extended platforms that are dangerously unstable, especially on Meghalaya’s hilly terrain. This isn’t just a regulatory lapse—it’s a threat to life,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another MVI from East Khasi Hills highlighted that most of these vehicles are built at local workshops without proper engineering oversight and rarely undergo safety inspections once bodywork is completed.

To curb the growing trend, the department has directed owners of chassis-only vehicles—typically used for trucks and buses—to seek prior approval for body specifications from the district transport officer before commencing construction.

All existing owners with unauthorised modifications must restore their vehicles to the original approved specifications within 60 days of the notice. Non-compliance will result in prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials confirmed.

Fleet operators, private owners, and transport companies have also been urged to strictly comply with national vehicle standards. “The industry needs to understand that shortcuts on compliance end up costing lives,” the official added.